PTI holds track record of attacking national institutions: Irfan Siddique

Pakistan Pakistan PTI holds track record of attacking national institutions: Irfan Siddique

Irfan Siddique said that PTI has been doing negative politics and spreading chaos in the country.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 04:27:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has a long track record of attacking national institutions.

Since 2014, PTI has been doing negative politics and spreading chaos in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In the recent protest demonstration, PTI leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by utilizing official machinery had created law and order situation in the federal capital, he said.

Chief Minister KP had brought the workers with weapons to sabotage peaceful environment of the capital, he said adding that many police officers and Jawans had received serious injuries during their duty.

We have a history of political parties of this country but not a single party attacked the security installations of Pakistan, he observed.

PTI, he said was found involved in May 9 riots and attacks on security and national institutions.

In reply to a question about ban on PTI and imposition of governor’s rule in KP, he said neither we are thinking over ban nor imposing governor’s rule in the province. However, he said the option in the constitution is available to impose governor’s rule in trouble areas.

