Registered voters across country surpasses 130 million: ECP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disclosed on Friday that over 132 million voters were registered across the country.

The number of male voters had surpassed 70 million. Meanwhile, the number of female voters had gone above 60 million, the ECP said.

According to the latest statistics issued by the electoral watchdog, Islamabad had more than 1.1 million registered voters. According to the details, the number of male voters in Islamabad reached 600,000, whereas that of female voters over 500,000 female voters.

Punjab had registered over 70 million voters. Balochistan had registered over 5.5 million voters.

While Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh had recorded over 20.5 million and 20.7 million voters respectively.

