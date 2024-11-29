Khursheed Shah opposes ban on PTI

He slams party for focusing solely on Islamabad

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah has stated that while he does not consider PTI a political party, he opposes the idea of banning it.

Speaking to the media, Shah emphasised that PTI needs to evolve into a proper political entity. He criticised the party for focusing primarily on Islamabad, while neglecting the worsening situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Shah expressed concerns about the unrest in KP but firmly rejected the idea of imposing governor’s rule in the province.

He stated, "If PTI neglects provincial governance, what else can the federal government do?"

He also urged Maulana Fazlur Rehman to address any unresolved concerns regarding the reportedly incorporated clauses.