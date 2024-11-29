Kundi slams PTI leadership for neglecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Pakistan Kundi slams PTI leadership for neglecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Aimal Wali Khan adds the ANP and PPP share ideological ties and remain united

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 22:35:00 PKT

CHARSADDA (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi criticised the provincial government for neglecting the worsening law and order situation in the province while pursuing protests in Islamabad.

In a joint press conference with ANP leaders Aimal Wali Khan, Kundi stated the province was in turmoil, but the government was focusing on freeing the PTI’s founder through protest in Islamabad.

He revealed plans for an All Parties Confrence on December 5 to address the province’s deteriorating security situation.

On the occasion, Aimal Wali Khan added that the ANP and PPP shared ideological ties and remained united.

Discussions with the governor also covered terrorism and tragic events in Kurram, which have left the Pashtun community deeply anguished. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to restoring peace.

