Five killed as car collides with trailer in Loralai

Pakistan Pakistan Five killed as car collides with trailer in Loralai

Their bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 18:24:55 PKT

LORALAI (Dunya News) – Five people lost their lives when a speeding trailer collided with a car in Loralai area of Balochistan.

According to Levies sources, the collision occurred due to overspeeding, resulting in the instant death of all five individuals in the car.

Read more: Seven die in fog, smog related traffic accidents

Their bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital.