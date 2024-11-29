Punjab govt approves procurement of machinery to prevent urban flooding

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab government has approved procurement of machinery to prevent urban flooding in the province.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting today where she given the approval.

The meeting reviewed measures to tackle urban flooding, river floods and flash floods. The meeting also directed to clean flood routes under motorways, highways and railway tracks.

Punjab CM sought a comprehensive flooding plan for the safety of citizens. The suggestions to make sewerage banks in the cities affected by flooding was agreed upon.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the challenges posed by urban flooding and said the sewerage system needs improvement. She stressed need of immediate and effective solutions to alleviate suffering of public.