Govt wants to turn Pakistan into no-go area for political workers: Hafiz Naeem

Pakistan Pakistan Govt wants to turn Pakistan into no-go area for political workers: Hafiz Naeem

Says people of Pakistan are true owners of the country

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 14:12:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Friday that ruling elites wanted Pakistan to become a no-go area for political workers.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Rehman said all political parties had a right to lodge protest in Islamabad, stressing that people of Pakistan were the true owners of the country.

“We are already burdened with several issues and you are trying to turn peaceful people into terrorists by handing guns to them,” he added.

