Govt wants to turn Pakistan into no-go area for political workers: Hafiz Naeem
Pakistan
Says people of Pakistan are true owners of the country
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Friday that ruling elites wanted Pakistan to become a no-go area for political workers.
Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Rehman said all political parties had a right to lodge protest in Islamabad, stressing that people of Pakistan were the true owners of the country.
“We are already burdened with several issues and you are trying to turn peaceful people into terrorists by handing guns to them,” he added.