Journalist Matiullah Jan's physical remand challenged in IHC

Pakistan Pakistan Journalist Matiullah Jan's physical remand challenged in IHC

Petitions filed by human rights lawyers Imaan Mazari

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 12:04:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A day after senior journalist Matiullah Jan was remanded in police custody for two days in a terrorism and narcotics case, prominent human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Mazari filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking dismissal of “bogus” charges against the journalist.



In the plea, Mazari challenged the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Tahir Abbas Sipra’s verdict, mentioning that Jan was arrested in a trumped-up case.

The petitioner requested the court to hear the petition forthwith as it would become ineffective afterwards.

It must be remembered that Jan was arrested yesterday (Thursday) in a case pertaining to terrorism and under influence of drugs (crystal myth).

However, his arrest was criticised widely by various journalist unions.

