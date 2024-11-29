Masses bereft of amenities of life, rights being usurped: Fazl

Addresses Babul-Islam Conference in Sukkur

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said his ancestors gave countless sacrifices for Pakistan, but unfortunately the masses in this country are bereft of basic amenities of life and their rights are being usurped.

Speaking at mammoth Babul-Islam Conference in Sukkur, the JUI-F emir said, “People are bereft of basic amenities of life. They are unable to get relief.

“Our ancestors gave countless sacrifices. Resources of nations are being occupied.”

“People’s rights are being usurped. Their rights are not being protected. Islam is a religion of peace.

“It ensures people’s rights. It is the religion that safeguards the rights of the masses,” JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

He thanked the people of Sindh for attending the conference, adding, “I am grateful to you. You always accepted the call of JUI-F and made this conference a historic moment.”

