Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to ban PTI
Pakistan
The resolution was tabled by MPA Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso.
QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Balochistan Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution, asking the federal government to impose a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the protests in the country.
The session of Balochistan Provincial Assembly was held in Quetta with Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai in the chair.
Addressing the House, the assembly members said they could not allow anarchist elements to create hurdles in the development and progress of the country.
Later, the speaker adjourned the session for the indefinite time.