Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to ban PTI

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to ban PTI

Updated On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 23:48:59 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Balochistan Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution, asking the federal government to impose a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the protests in the country.

The session of Balochistan Provincial Assembly was held in Quetta with Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai in the chair.

The resolution was tabled by MPA Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso.

Addressing the House, the assembly members said they could not allow anarchist elements to create hurdles in the development and progress of the country.

Later, the speaker adjourned the session for the indefinite time.



