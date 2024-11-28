Met office predicts rain, snowfall across Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan Met office predicts rain, snowfall across Pakistan

Light rains, drizzle are expected in Potohar, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad and Mianwali

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 19:19:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and snowfall in various regions of the country from Nov 28 to Dec 2.

According to the PMD, Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, and Qila Saifullah are expected to experience strong winds and thunderstorms during this period.

Snowfall is predicted in mountainous areas, including Waziristan, Kurram, Mohmand, Dir, Chitral, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kalat.

Light rains and drizzle are expected in Potohar, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad and Mianwali from Nov 29 to Dec 2.

Authorities have been directed to remain on high alert. However, an increase in fog intensity is likely in Punjab’s plains in the coming days.



