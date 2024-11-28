Resolution expressing gratitude over PSX historic surge moved in PA

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A resolution expressing gratitude for the stock market, crossing the historic 100,000-point mark was submitted in the Punjab Assembly.

The resolution, presented by PML-N member Hina Parvez Butt acknowledged the milestone as a testament to the governmnet’s effective economic policies under PM Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

The text praised the improving economic conditions and lauded the efforts of the PML-N government. It also extended prayers for Pakistan’s continued progress and prosperity.

Earlier, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) attained the historic high of 100,346 points on the heels of unprecedented streak of surge in the last one month or so.

As trading began early on Thursday, the KSE-100 index surged by 1,077 points to reach a new milestone.

It, however, closed at 100,082 on the fourth working day of the week.