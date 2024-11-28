Barrister Saif blames PML-N govt of spilling blood at D-Chowk

Recalls Model Town massacre of 2014 when pregnant women were killed by police

Thu, 28 Nov 2024 15:33:05 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Ali Saif said on Thursday that the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would raise the issue of “D-Chowk Tragedy” on all forums including national and international platforms.

In a statement, Saif said that the PTI was in contact with several human rights organisations to raise its voice over the casualties of its workers during direct confrontation with security forces.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has history of bloodletting. Whenever the PML-N is in power, it resorts to violence on unarmed political workers,” he maintained.

He recalled the Model Town massacre of 2014 when pregnant women were killed by the police.

