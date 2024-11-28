Journalist Matiullah Jan arrested on terrorism, narcotics charges

Journalist Matiullah Jan arrested on terrorism, narcotics charges

Matiullah’s son had said that his father was “abducted” by unidentified people late Wednesday night

Thu, 28 Nov 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senior journalist Matiullah Jan was arrested by Margalla police on Thursday while covering the PTI sit-in in the capital.

It is reported that Matiullah’s son had earlier said that his father was “abducted” by unidentified people late Wednesday night. Later, it emerged that he was in the custody of Margalla police.

A case was registered against under the provision of terrorism and anti-narcotics laws. The case was reportedly registered on the complaint of Superintendent of Police Asif Ali at 3:20am on Thursday.

According to the FIR (first information report), Matiullah was found possessing 246 grams of narcotic methamphetamine (crystal meth). The FIR also included section of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 and several other under PPC (Pakistan Penal Code).

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) expressed grave concern on the arrest of journalist Matiullah Jan and demanded his immediate release.