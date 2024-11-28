Talal Chaudhry hopes PTI's repeated calls for protests have subsided

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry expressed hope that the fever of PTI’s repeated calls for protests has finally worn off.

In a press conference in Islamabad, Chaudhry accused those spreading propaganda about dead bodies of hiding their cowardice.

He referred to a statement made by Bushra Bibi, who had said that they would not leave until the PTI founder was released, and claimed that Bushra Bibi fled in such a way that no one even noticed. He criticised her for abandoning the workers and running away.

Chaudhry also targeted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who had claimed that he would face bullets on his chest but instead ran away.

He mocked that if Gandapur was truly a leader, he should have faced the bullets instead of running, calling such behavior the trait of cowards, not leaders.

The PML-N leader further accused PTI of attempting to disrupt the peace of Islamabad, saying they had weapons, tear gas shells, and armed individuals.

He claimed these actions were only possible with a trained force and alleged that a significant number of Afghan nationals had been brought in to join the protests.

Chaudhry pointed out that videos showed Afghan citizens firing tear gas shells.

He stated that Ali Amin Gandapur acted as if he had led a great revolution. Chaudhry emphasised that those who thought they could challenge the state through force had learned a lesson.



He reiterated that the state and government cannot be fought with. He expressed hope that PTI’s call for protests would now subside.