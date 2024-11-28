Pakistan, Qatar to exchange best practices in law enforcement

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Qatar's Minister of Justice Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi in Doha.

DOHA (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Qatar have emphasized the importance of further strengthening collaboration to exchange best practices in law enforcement, and share knowledge and expertise in legal domains.

This understanding was reached at a meeting between Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Qatar's Minister of Justice Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi in Doha.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Second Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, being held in Qatar.

Both the Ministers also discussed various avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the areas of legal and judicial reform, combating corruption and promotion of the rule of law.

The discussions were marked by a shared commitment to advancing regional and global efforts to combat corruption and promote transparency.

The two sides acknowledged the growing importance of multi-lateral cooperation within the OIC and pledged to continue working together toward mutual goals.

