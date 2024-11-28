Blast in furnace mill in Gujranwala kills one, injures 12

Rescue sources informed that five of the injured were in critical condition.

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – One person was killed and 12 other sustained injuries in a blast in furnace mill in Gujranwala on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the explosion occurred in a furnace mill located in Sabzi Mandi area in Gujranwala. Fire broke out after the blast due to which one labourer died on the spot and 12 other were wounded.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after the blast and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources informed that death toll may rise further as five of the injured were in critical condition.

