Imran Khan's bail request rejected in eight terrorism cases

Judges Manzar Ali Gul presided over the proceedings

Thu, 28 Nov 2024 02:43:37 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A major development occurred in the bail requests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in eight terrorism cases related to the May 9 events.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) announced its reserved verdict, rejecting bail in all eight cases. Judges Manzar Ali Gul presided over the proceedings, where both the prosecution and defense concluded their arguments.

Barrister Salaman Safdar, representing Khan, argued that his clinet had been wrongfully implicated in numerous cases,covering alsmot every conceivable legal provision.

He highlighted that many previous cases had been resolved in Khan’s favour.

“The reaction from the public was misinterpreted, and allegations have been stretched to extraordinary lengths,” Barrister Salman Safdar argued, adding that the government has been inconsistent in its narrative.