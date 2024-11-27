Punjab police foil terrorist attack in Dera Ghazi Khan

The police managed to thwart the assault, forcing the terrorists to flee.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Police in Dera Ghazi Khan has thwarted the plans of foreign terrorists, successfully repelling an attack on the Lakhani border post.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 25 to 30 terrorists launched a sudden attack on the Lakhani border post late at night. The police managed to thwart the assault, forcing the terrorists to flee.

The spokesperson further explained that thermal imaging cameras were used to identify the terrorists.

The attackers, armed with rockets, hand grenades, and heavy weapons, engaged in the assault.

However, the police, with the help of elite forces, Rangers, and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), responded immediately with machine guns and mortar fire.

The spokesperson stated that the effective counterattack by the police forced the terrorists to retreat, and as a result of the swift and strong response, the terrorists suffered significant casualties.