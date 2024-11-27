Number of Hajj applications under govt scheme reaches 24,266

Pakistan Pakistan Number of Hajj applications under govt scheme reaches 24,266

Applications are being collected at designated branches of 15 banks across the country.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 11:19:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The number of Hajj applications under the government scheme has reached 24,266.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, there has been a rapid increase in the number of Hajj applications being received.

Applications are being collected at designated branches of 15 banks across the country.

The spokesperson stated that the first installment of Hajj expenses, amounting to 200,000 rupees, is to be paid with the application, and within 10 days of the lottery draw, an additional 400,000 rupees must be deposited.

The spokesperson further mentioned that 4,000 applications were received on Tuesday, bringing the total number of applications to 24,266.

The collection of Hajj applications will continue until December 3, and the lottery for the government Hajj scheme will be held on December 6.

Additionally, the spokesperson revealed that under the sponsorship scheme, 5,000 seats are reserved without a lottery.