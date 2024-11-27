Two persons, 30 cattle perish in Badin accident

Three vehicles carrying cattle and poultry collided in Sindh's district

Updated On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 12:02:34 PKT

BADIN (Dunya News) - Three vehicles carrying cattle and poultry chickens met with an accident at Kharwa in Sindh’s Badin district.

According to police sources, three vehicles carrying cattle and poultry chickens collided as a result of which two persons died and eight others injured.

The deceased were identified as Arib and Ajoo. Eight of the injured were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

More than 30 sheep and goats also died in the accident.



