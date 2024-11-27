PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Wednesday) in Islamabad, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The meeting will review law and order and security situation in the country.

According to sources, the cabinet will ratify the decisions taken in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting.

