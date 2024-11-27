PTI spreading chaos to halt economic progress: Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal said PTI leadership is using different tactics to gain personal interest.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is spreading chaos to halt economic progress in the country.

PTI leadership is using different tactics to gain personal interest, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI protest demonstration and public rallies could not pressurise the government for the release of PTI founder from jail, he said adding that PTI founder is facing court trial in different cases including May 9 riots.

He made it clear that the court will decide the cases of PTI founder.

Commenting on Ali Amin Gandapur's political role in the province, he said, it is unfortunate that chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa is utilising official resources to disrupt peace in the federal capital.

He urged CM Gandapur to focus on resolving the critical issues of the provincial areas including Parachinar and avoid playing negative role for the country.

In reply to a question about Governor rule in KP, he said that options are available in the constitution.

