Courts will decide about release of PTI founder: Sanaullah

Pakistan Pakistan Courts will decide about release of PTI founder: Sanaullah

Sanaullah said it was the government's responsibility to restrict PTI supporters gathering at D-Chow

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 05:20:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder will be released from jail by the courts.

PTI founder has been facing court trials in different cases and the court will decide about PTI founder, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Protest demonstration or sit-in at D-Chowk could not be helpful for PTI founder, he said.

In reply to a question about public gathering of PTI, he said the people from three provinces didn’t attend the rally of PTI but few thousand supporters from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa have participated in the PTI public meeting in the Federal capital.

To another question, Rana Sanaullah said it was the government's responsibility to restrict PTI supporters gathering at D-Chowk.

