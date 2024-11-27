Operation against PTI protesters at D-Chowk completes: Naqvi

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 04:12:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday night claimed that security forces have completed operation at the D-Chowk and successfully pushed back the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters.

Addressing a press conference at the D-Chowk, Mohsin Naqvi said that that the government had successfully cleared the D-Chowk area from the PTI protesters without any bloodshed.

He asked the PTI protesters to call off their agitation now. He said that the Islamabad police, Punjab police and Rangers personnel took part in operation to clear the area.

Mohsin Naqvi said that reopening the roads, which were blocked by the government to prevent PTI protesters from entering Islamabad, would be over first priority while mobile phone service will be restored in the morning.

He said that all the educational institutions will reopen on Thursday and added that Metro Bus Service in the twin cities would be restored soon.

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, fled D-Chowk during security forces operation against protesters. He said that the PTI workers initially agreed to move their protest to Sangjani, but Bushra Bibi refused.

