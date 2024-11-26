Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi cases adjourned without proceedings

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi cases adjourned without proceedings

FIA has filed a petition in the IHC for the cancellation of Bushra Bibi's bail

Follow on Published On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 12:52:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against former prime minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi has been adjourned until November 29 without any proceedings.

Special Judge Central Islamabad, Shah Rukh Arjumand, conducted the hearing at the Judicial Complex.

The non-bailable arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi remain in place, and the Toshakhana-II case hearing has been postponed to November 29 without any action.

190 million pound reference

Meanwhile, in the 190 million-pound reference against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, the hearing was conducted by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana at the Judicial Complex.

The court also adjourned the hearing until November 28 without any proceedings.

During the previous hearing, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi due to her continuous absence from the hearings of the 190 million-pound reference.

Additionally, the FIA has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court for the cancellation of Bushra Bibi's bail in the Toshakhana 2 case.