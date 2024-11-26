Four Rangers officials martyred as miscreants plough vehicle into them

Five other Rangers and police personnel also sustained critical injuries in the incident.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – At least four Rangers personnel were martyred when miscreants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally ploughed a vehicle into them in Islamabad in the wee hours of Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

The incident occurred at the Srinagar Highway where the driver rammed his vehicle into Rangers officials who were on duty to maintain law and order during PTI’s protest march towards D-Chowk.

Five other Rangers and police personnel also sustained critical injuries in the incident.

According to security sources, Pakistan Army units have taken over security duties in Islamabad under Article 245 of the Constitution. They said that shoot at sight orders have also been issued.

Sources further said that the security forces will deal with the miscreants with iron hands.

Security sources added that all measures are being adopted to deal with the attacks by the miscreants. They said that two policemen have also been martyred in the attacks by the PTI protesters.

