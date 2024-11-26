PM grieved over martyrdom of police official

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed profound grief and paid tribute to police official, who was martyred while performing his duty during PTI’s violent protests near Hakla.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the martyring of a police official by protesters. In a statement today, he expressed his condolences to the family of Constable Mubashir Shaheed and prayed for his elevated status in heaven.

The Prime Minister directed immediate identification and punishment of those involved in the incident.

He instructed for the provision of the best medical facilities to the police officials injured due to stone-pelting and violence in the protest.

Shehbaz Sharif said attacking police officials in the name of so-called peaceful protests is condemnable. He said police and law enforcement personnel are deployed to maintain peace and order. He said those, who staged nationwide riots on May 9, are once again resorting to violent acts.

The Prime Minister said the life of young children of 46-year-old Constable Mubashir Shaheed was devastated at the hands of miscreants. He said whenever the country starts progressing, miscreants resort to arson and chaos nationwide.

Shehbaz Sharif said he and the entire nation pay a rich tribute to the sacrifice of martyred constable Mubashir.

He said Constable Mubashir was martyred by a group that is an enemy of the country's progress. He said the act of injuring and martyring police officials by so-called peaceful protesters is condemnable.

