Three killed in mini-truck, trailer collision in Liaquatpur

Pakistan Pakistan Three killed in mini-truck, trailer collision in Liaquatpur

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 10:33:48 PKT

LIAQUATPUR (Dunya News) – At least three persons lost their lives in collision between mini-truck and tractor trolley in Liaquatpur on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Jinpur area near Liaquatpur where a mini-truck carrying some passengers from Mandi Yazman to Umar Kot collided with a truck due to over-speeding, killing three people on the spot and injuring several other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Rescue sources informed that women and children were among the injured.

