Targeted operations against terrorists planned in Balochistan: CM Sarfraz Bugti
QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced a targeted operation against terrorists in the province during a press conference in Quetta.
He highlighted there was no alternative to action against those involved in killings and expressed sorrow over the abduction of 10-year-old Musawir Khan.
CM Bugti called on political parties opposing the operation to suggest solutions to terrorism, stating that no government wants such crimes, including child abductions, to persist.
The operation follows the recent approval by the National Action Plan’s Apex Committee for a military operation against terrorist goups in Balochistan.