Judicial Commission nominates nine judges for constitutional benches in SHC

The meeting of Judicial Commission was chaired by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Judicial Commission on Monday nominated nine judges for the constitutional benches in the Sindh High Court.

A meeting of Judicial Commission was chaired by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi for nominating the judges for constitutional benches in the SHC.

The sources said that the decision to form the constitutional benches was made with a majority vote. As many as 11 members voted in the favour of nine judges for the constitutional benches in Sindh.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Chief Justice of Sindh High Court gave the dissenting note.

Meanwhile, CJP Afridi abstained from the voting.

The sources added that Justice KK Agha will head both the constitutional benches and the constitutional committee.

Justice Umar Sial and Muhammad Saleem Jeser will be the members of the constitutional committee.

The judges nominated for the constitutional benches are Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi, Justice Arbab Ali, Justice Yousaf Ali Syed, Justice Khadim Hussain Somroo and Justice Sana Minhas Akram.

Earlier, all the judges of Sindh High Court were nominated for the constitutional bench until November 24.