Belarus President Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani leadership

Pakistan Pakistan Belarus President Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani leadership

A high-level 68-member delegation arrived in Pakistan

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 19:44:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the visiting dignitary at the Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi on Monday.

On his landing at the airport, he was accorded a 21-gun salute.

During the visit, President Lukashenko and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold meeting, while there will also be delegation-level talks between the two countries.

Several Memorandums of Understanding will also be signed to enhance cooperation in various sectors between Pakistan and Belarus.

A high-level sixty-eight-member delegation led by the Foreign Minister of Belarus arrived in Pakistan on Sunday.

The delegation includes key ministers from the Belarusian cabinet, as well as prominent business figures and investors.

The visit of the President of Belarus to Pakistan reflects the strong and growing partnership between the two countries.

