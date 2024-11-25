Pakistan, Belarus sign multiple MoUs to boost trade, cooperation

Both nations agreed on 2025-27 roadmap and pledge practical measures to strengthen cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Belarus signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum to boost bilateral trade and cooperation.

Key agreements include a five-year collaboration between Nutrifood & Pharmaceutical Company and the Belarusian company Belcut.

Additionally, Shahzad Trade Links signed MoUs with Minsk Motor Plant for production supply and with Belshina for tire distribution in Pakistan.

Addressing the forum, Federal Minister for Commerce Sardar Jam Kamal emphasised the importance of strengthening trade ties, noting that Belarusian tractors are recognised for their durability in Pakistan. He also highlighted Pakistan's openness to foreign investment in energy, agriculture, and ICT sectors.

Both countries agreed on a 2025-27 roadmap and pledged to take practical steps to enhance cooperation.

The minister stressed increasing meat, dairy, and agricultural exports and called for reducing trade barriers and promoting regional connectivity through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).