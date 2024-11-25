CIA building declared sub-jail for protest detainees

Mon, 25 Nov 2024 13:31:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad administration has declared the CIA building in I-9 as a sub-jail. The Chief Commissioner of Islamabad has issued an official notification regarding the decision.

According to the notification, the CIA building has been designated as a sub-jail under Section 3 of the Prisoners Act of 1894.

The notification further stated that the approval for setting up the sub-jail was granted by the Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, following a request from the Islamabad administration.

The Chief Commissioner’s notification also clarified that individuals arrested during the recent protests will be held in this sub-jail.