President of Belarus to reach Pakistan today

President of Belarus to reach Pakistan today

Several agreements and Memorandum of Understandings will also be signed during the visit.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko will reach Islamabad three-day official visit to today (Monday) at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Foreign Office in a statement said the President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement.

The visit of the President of Belarus reflects the strong and growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.

