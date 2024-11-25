In-focus

President of Belarus to reach Pakistan today

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko will reach Islamabad three-day official visit to today (Monday) at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Foreign Office in a statement said the President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement.

Several agreements and Memorandum of Understandings will also be signed during the visit.

The visit of the President of Belarus reflects the strong and growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.
 

