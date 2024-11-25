People rejected PTI's politics of agitation: Musadik Malik

Pakistan Pakistan People rejected PTI's politics of agitation: Musadik Malik

Musadik Malik warned that no one would be allowed to harm Pakistan’s stability.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 05:20:06 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Sunday said people had rejected PTI’s politics of agitation and confrontation, which is aimed at destabilizing the country and not a single convoy was taken out from Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM and Bushra Bibi heading towards Islamabad but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs, he said while addressing a press conference.

Federal petroleum minister said PTI was ruling in KP since last 11 years and during their rule in the province several major terrorist incidents were occurred. He cited APS tragedy, Police Lines incident and several other terrorist incidents claiming lives of innocent civilians as well as security forces Jawans.

Senator Musadik said in the past our security forces had initiated successful operations like Zarb-e-Azam and eliminated terrorist networks from our soil and terrorists had fled away but when PTI took over the reins of power in KP they brought all terrorist elements back to our soil.

He said terrorists were involved in killing of miners, innocent people in tribal areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and PTI is responsible of all these terrorist incidents.

Senator Musadik Malik said PTI wanted to storm the capital and at that time when foreign leaders are coming to Pakistan. The aim of this step is to bring bad name for Pakistan, Musadik Malik said and warned no one would be allowed to harm Pakistan’s stability.

He said it was matter of regret and sorrow that many people had been killed in Parachinar and the relatives are still sitting on the road carrying the dead bodies of their loved ones, but the Chief Minister is busy leading the protests.

Ali Amin Gandapur should pay heed to law and order situation in his province but he is busy in attacking federal capital and the Punjab, Musadik said, adding that no one would be allowed to destabilize Pakistan.

