Our struggle is political, not rebellious, says Sheikh Waqas

Commends the people of consistent support and mandate for the PTI in elections.

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 22:55:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has said that the party’s struggle is political, not rebellious.

He was talking to Dunya News’ programme ‘’Baat Niklegi’.

He stressed that all party decisions were made in consultation with PTI founder Imran Khan, who has advised members to refrain from protests if they disagree.

Highlighting the significance of peaceful demonstration, Akram stated, “Protests are our right and we had no other option”.

He commended the people of consistent support and mandate for the PTI in elections.

Referring to negotiations, Sheikh Waqas Akram reiterated that PTI’s founder has never closed the doors for dialogue.