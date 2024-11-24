Naqvi says extremism unacceptable, vows to arrest instigators

Naqvi says mobile phone services remain operational in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that extremism will not be tolerated and instigators will be arrested.

Speaking to the media in the federal capital, Naqvi emphasised that protecting citizens' lives and property is the top priority. Talking about PTI protesters, he said all individuals attempting to reach Faizabad had been arrested.

Naqvi added that mobile phone services remain operational in Islamabad, with only internet services suspended. He noted that fewer roads were blocked in Punjab this time compared to previous incidents, acknowledging the potential for anyone to incite unrest during such situations.

The minister also highlighted the imminent arrival of a foreign delegation in Islamabad, stressing that any attempts to disrupt peace or create disorder will be dealt with through arrests.

"We will not tolerate any mischief during the visit of foreign guests," he asserted.

He underscored the importance of maintaining law and order in Islamabad, stating, "I cannot disclose all strategies at this moment, but the frequent attacks cause significant harm to the country every month."

