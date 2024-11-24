47pc Pakistanis never travelled by train, Gallup survey reveals

Updated On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 15:36:06 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - A recent survey of Gallup Pakistan revealed that 47pc Pakistanis never travelled by train.

According to a survey, the majority of Pakistanis travel by rickshaws, buses and vans.

Around 80pc of Pakistanis population travelled by rickshaws and 79pc commuted by buses and wagons.

Around 18pc and 17pc never travelled by rickshaws and buses and wagons respectively.



Well, when Pakistanis were asked in a poll about whether they travelled by train or not, 47pc responded yes and also 47pc responded no.

Pakistani in upper areas using cable car or life for commuting were only 14pc while 73pc never used cable car or lift.

