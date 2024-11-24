Islamabad IG asserts no compromise on security amidst PTI protest

Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad IG asserts no compromise on security amidst PTI protest

IG Rizvi stated that they were fully prepared to tackle any attempts of mischief

Follow on Published On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 14:04:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Ali Nasir Rizvi has emphasised that there would be no compromise on the city's security amid the ongoing PTI protests.

Speaking to the media at D-Chowk, IG Rizvi stated that they were fully prepared to tackle any attempts of mischief and that the security plan aimed to prevent any such disturbances.

He reassured that while there were some obstacles, the flow of traffic has not been completely blocked and efforts were made to ensure people's movement.

He also mentioned that individuals attempting to take the law into their own hands would face serious legal consequences, with charges being filed under severe sections of the law.

Rizvi further confirmed that Section 144 has been enforced in the city, banning protests, rallies, and sit-ins, and strict actions will be taken against anyone violating the law.

The IG emphasised that the security arrangements were in place to safeguard the lives and property of the citizens.