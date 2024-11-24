First woman fighter pilot Marium Mukhtiar's 9th martyrdom anniversary today

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 9th martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan's first female fighter pilot, Marium Mukhtiar is being observed today. She set an exemplary history of valour by sacrificing her life.

She was born on 18th May 1992 in Karachi. She passed her intermediate from Army Public School and College.

Maryam, being the best football player, represented Balochistan United in the National Women Football Championship.

Marium Mukhtar joined Pakistan Air Force in 2011 and completed her graduation in 2014.

She belonged to the 132nd GD pilot course of PAF with 6 other women.

On 24th November 2015, she was on a routine training flight with her instructor Saqib Abbasi when her jet developed a fault and crashed at Kundian area in Bhakra near Mianwali.

The Government of Pakistan posthumously honored Marium Mukhtiar with Tamgha-e-Basalat on 23rd March 2016.