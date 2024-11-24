SCBAP condemns rally, says blockades not solution to problems

Urges dialogue to resolve issues

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court Bar Association Pakistan (SCBAP) has said blockades and depriving citizens of their right to travel freely is against basic human rights and not the solution to any problem.

In a declaration issued here on Saturday, the SCBAP condemned that a political party wanted to accomplish its so-called agenda through sit-ins, protests and rallies, adding invading capital for political mileage was not the service of the country.

It said blocking roads and ways is not the solution to the problem. The bar Association issued the declaration against the closure of roads in various cities ahead of the PTI protest.

The federal capital has been surrounded by walls of containers, all roads should be opened immediately and the blockade should be lifted, closing roads and roads is not the solution to problem, the declaration said.

It clarified that Article 16 allows protest but it cannot be used for political purpose, adding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is supporting sit-in despite a day ago KP was targeted by terrorists.

The political party should understand the situation before giving a protest call.

The Supreme Court Bar in its statement said that all stakeholders should resolve the issue through dialogue, adding it will continue to support the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution.