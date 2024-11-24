KP govt issues threat alert in province to follow suit Nacta

Pakistan Pakistan KP govt issues threat alert in province to follow suit Nacta

The alert stressed the critical importance of more vigilance

Follow on Published On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 05:20:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also issued a threat alert in the province after the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) Saturday issued a threat alert in major cities.

The KP government issued the threat alert, stating there are credible reports of terrorists linked to Fitna-ul-Khawarij crossing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border between the nights of November 19 and 20.

Earlier, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) Saturday had issued a threat alert warning of potential terrorist activity by Fitna-ul-Khawarij during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24.

According to the alert, there are credible reports of terrorists linked to Fitna-ul-Khawarij crossing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border between the nights of November 19 and 20.

These operatives are believed to have entered various major cities within Pakistan and could potentially carry out attacks at any time.

Sources revealed that Nacta formally communicated these concerns to key authorities, including the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs), and the Chief Secretaries of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K).

In light of the threat, NACTA urged all relevant stakeholders to enhance security arrangements and adopt proactive measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the protest.

The alert stressed the critical importance of more vigilance as political activities in the capital draw closer.