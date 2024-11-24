Three terrorists eliminated in shootout with CTD police in Pindi

Pakistan Pakistan Three terrorists eliminated in shootout with CTD police in Pindi

Suicide jackets, safety fuse wire, bullets, weapons and explosives were seized

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 02:02:10 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Three terrorists were eliminated and their two accomplices escaped in an exchange of fire with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police near Chakri, Rawalpindi, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

According to a spokesman for CTD, five terrorists during an operation opened fire on CTD police. The CTD personnel in a befitting manner retaliated to their firing.

As a result of skirmish, three terrorists were taken out whereas their two accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The spokesman claimed that the terrorists had completed their planning to carry out terror activities in Pindi.

Suicide jackets, safety fuse wire, bullets, weapons and explosives were seized from the eliminated terrorists.

Their bodies were sent to morgue for their identification. CTD launched a search operation for the arrest of the fleeing militants.

