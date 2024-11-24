Flight operations in all airports as per schedule: PAA

Rejects post about passengers staying in Islamabad airport for 72 hours as fake

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has rejected news about disruption of flights and staying of passengers in Islamabad Airport for 72 hours as baseless.

Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has urged the masses not to heed unauthentic news aired on different social media platforms.

The authority rejected as fake the post of Asif Yasin Malik on X that passengers had been staying in Islamabad International Airport for 72 hours.

It said the post is fake and frivolous, adding flight operations anywhere in the country is normal and according to schedule.

Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) advised people to get information from reliable sources and depend on authentic media channels.