Bushra Bibi lands in trouble with five cases over 'controversial' video message

Pakistan Pakistan Bushra Bibi lands in trouble with five cases over 'controversial' video message

An FIR states her statement appears to be conspiracy aimed at damaging ties with Saudi Arabia

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 19:17:24 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - After the video statement controversy, Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, faces mounting legal troubles.

Five cases have been filed against her under the Telegraph Act of 1885.

A case was registered at the Jamal Khan Police Station, Dera Ghazi Khan on the complaint of a man named Ghulam Yaseen.

The FIR stated that Bushra Bibi’s statement on a private channel appeared to be a conspiracy aimed at damaging relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arab.

The complainant argued that her video statement was an affront to the sentiments of the Pakistani people and part of a deliberate plot, urging legal action against her.

Additionally, another case has been registered against Bushra Bibi in Rajanpur under the same Telegraph Act of 1885, following a complaint filed by a person named Hakim at the Muhammad Pur Gamwala Police Station.

Furthermore, in the Layyah district, a case was registered under Section 129 of the Telegraph Act by Sohail Ashfaq at the City Police Station.

Later, two more cases were instituted against Bushra Bibi Gujranwala and Multan.

It is important to note that in her statement, Bushra Bibi claimed that when Imran Khan walked barefoot in Madinah, former army chief Bajwa received calls saying, "Who are these religious extremists you are bringing?"