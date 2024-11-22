Supreme Court seeks report on Nai Gaj Dam delay

Pakistan Pakistan Supreme Court seeks report on Nai Gaj Dam delay

A six-member bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the case.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 18:04:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court's constitutional bench has sought a report from the federal government on the delay and costs associated with the Nai Gaj Dam project in Badin.

A six-member bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the case. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned why the dam project remains incomplete.

The construction consortium’s lawyer stated that allocated funds had not been released. Justice Mandokhail criticised the government, saying its inaction burdens the courts. The Additional Advocate General noted that timely funding could ensure project completion.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi pointed out that the project was supposed to finish in two years, but its cost surged from Rs30 billion to Rs100 billion. The lawyer further revealed that the plan is being revised for the third time, citing delays due to floods.

Justice Mandokhail stressed the need for agreement adherence and requested a final timeline and budget after consultations.

The hearing was adjourned for six weeks.