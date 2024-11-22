Islamabad ATC issues detailed verdict in May 9 case

Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad ATC issues detailed verdict in May 9 case

10 PTI workers were sentenced to four years imprisonment under various charges.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 17:53:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has issued a detailed verdict in the first case related to the May 9 incidents involving PTI workers.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra released the 15-page decision, where 10 accused on bail appeared in court, while 6 were declared absconders, with arrest warrants issued against them.

Ten PTI workers were sentenced to four years imprisonment under various charges. Those released on bail were sentenced to one month in prison under Section 341 with a fine of Rs1,000.

Under Section 186, the accused were given three months imprisonment and a fine of Rs1,000. For Section 353, the court sentenced them to two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs20,000.

Additionally, under Section 188, they received six months imprisonment and a fine of Rs3,000 each.

The decision also imposed a three-year sentence and Rs20,000 fine under Section 149, while issuing non-bailable arrest warrants for the six absconders.

The judgment noted that charges under Sections 382 and 436 could not be proven, and while the accused were linked to a political party, the complaints did not mention this explicitly. Therefore, they were acquitted of terrorism charges and Sections 382 and 436.

