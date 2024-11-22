Pilgrims to get airfare relief of Rs1.24bn under govt Hajj scheme

The cost has been reduced to Rs220,000 per person as compared to previous year's Rs234,000

Fri, 22 Nov 2024 17:46:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Intending Hajj pilgrims, under the government scheme, will receive a significant benefit of Rs 1.24 billion in reduced airfare costs.

An official said on Friday that pilgrims paid Rs234,000 each for air travel last year, but this year, the cost has been reduced to Rs220,000 per person.

This reduction will provide a relief of Rs14,000 for each of the 89,605 pilgrims traveling under the government’s scheme,

he added.

Following an agreement with PIA, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is also expected to finalize deals with other private airlines to further facilitate Hajj pilgrims, he said.

The process for receiving Hajj applications began on November 18 at 15 designated bank branches across the country. Applicants will be required to deposit an advance payment of Rs200,000 along with their Hajj applications.

The second installment will be collected after draw, and the remaining Hajj dues must be paid between Feb 1 and 10.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs spokesperson, the quota for the government Hajj scheme is set at 89,605 pilgrims, while 5,000 seats have been reserved for overseas Pakistanis under the sponsorship scheme. Overseas applicants will be required to make payment in US dollars.

The ministry will monitor the performance of hundreds of bank branches directly through a dashboard.