Pakistan's journalist makes it big in UK

Published On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 13:13:17 PKT

LONDON (Web Desk) - Saima Mohsin, a British-Pakistani journalist, has been awarded the Kathy Gannon Legacy Award by the Coalition For Women In Journalism.

The award celebrates the services and commitment of a veteran correspondent who covered some of the critical stories of her time. It is meant to honour women journalists.

“Mohsin exemplifies the values of the Kathy Gannon Legacy Awards, demonstrating the importance of tenacity and commitment in journalism,” the CFWIJ says.

She was injured during an assignment in Jerusalem and fired from job. She put on a brave face and fought against the injustice she faced.

The coalition says on its website that the recipient of the award has “become a champion for her colleagues, pushing for better safeguards and workplace protections in an often unforgiving industry”.

The CFWIJ also took to its official Instagram account to congratulate Mohsin on winning the award. It says “her fight for justice for journalists who are injured on the job, that often came at personal risk, deserves the highest recognition".

The other recipient of the award is Leila Molana Allen.